FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The Frankfurt judge who
issued an injunction against online taxi service Uber from
operating a novel car-sharing service in Germany appeared ready
to rebuff an appeal on Tuesday by the firm, which has argued it
should not be subject to taxi rules.
In opening remarks at a hearing on the appeal, Frankfurt
Regional Court Judge Frowin Kurth said: "The preliminary view of
the court is that the reasons behind the temporary injunction
are still valid".
The judge said he would issue a ruling on Uber's appeal of
his preliminary injunction at 1230 GMT (1430 local time)
Kurth said in the hearing that he considered Uber to compete
directly with taxi operators, rebuffing Uber's position that it
runs an online marketplace connecting drivers and passengers and
thus is not subject to taxi regulations.
German law allows drivers to pick up passengers without a
commercial licence if they charge no more than the operating
cost of the trip. As the middleman connecting drivers and
passengers, Uber stands to take a cut of any charges and the
court issued an injunction against the service.
In the hearing on Tuesday, attorneys representing both sides
argued over what operating costs ride-sharing drivers are
allowed to charge by German law.
The court first granted a temporary injunction on Sept. 1
against Uber from using its Uberpop mobile phone app to connect
drivers to potential ride-sharing passengers, saying Uber's
network of volunteer drivers lacked the commercial licences
needed to charge passengers for rides.
Each infraction of the court's injunction carried fines of
up to 250,000 euros ($323,775). Uber quickly appealed the
ruling, leading to Tuesday's hearing.
Four-year-old Uber, which allows users to summon taxi-like
services on their smartphones, has faced regulatory scrutiny and
court injunctions from its early days, even as it has expanded
rapidly into roughly 150 cities around the world.
The lawsuit, which pits German taxi operators against the
fast-growing San Francisco-based start-up, has highlighted
Germany's mounting unease over the impact of digital technology
on established businesses and institutions.
(1 US dollar = 0.7721 euro)
