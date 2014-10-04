FRANKFURT Oct 4 The arrival of online transport
company Uber should be used to boost competition in Germany's
taxi market, though regulators must make sure traditional
services do not face disadvantages, the head of the country's
competition watchdog said.
U.S. group Uber, which allows users to summon taxi-like
services on their smartphones, has faced regulatory scrutiny and
court injunctions from its early days, even as it has expanded
rapidly into roughly 150 cities around the world.
Courts in Berlin and Hamburg last month upheld bans on the
company, saying it did not comply with German laws on the
carriage of passengers.
"More competition would not harm the taxi market," Andreas
Mundt, president of the German cartel authority told the
Rheinische Post newspaper.
"The impetus from Uber should be used to arrive at a more
liberal interpretation of existing rules," he said, adding the
current system, which regulates normal taxis more harshly than
Uber services, was not sustainable.
Uber has appealed against the bans in Germany, the latest
front in its global battle to win regulatory approval in the
face of stiff opposition from taxi services under threat from
its business model.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)