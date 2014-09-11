(Uber corrects company statement to refer to representatives of
the taxi association rather than the taxi association itself in
the 10th paragraph)
* Two drivers barred from soliciting passengers
* Injunctions open separate front after earlier court ruling
* Uber says has modified Uberpop offering, gives no details
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 A Frankfurt court has issued
injunctions against two drivers of the Uberpop car-sharing
service, a court official said on Thursday, ratcheting up a
legal dispute between the international car service and a German
taxi operators' group.
"I can confirm that injunctions against two drivers were
issued," a Frankfurt court spokesman told Reuters. The unnamed
drivers were barred from soliciting passengers using the
ride-sharing service Uberpop without obtaining commercial
licences.
San Francisco-based Uber, which allows users to summon
taxi-like services on their smartphones, has faced regulatory
scrutiny and court injunctions from its early days, even as it
has expanded rapidly into roughly 150 cities around the world.
The company offers two main services, Uber, its classic
low-cost, limousine pick-up service, and Uberpop, a newer
ride-sharing service, which connects private drivers to
passengers - an established practice in Germany that nonetheless
operates in a legal grey area of rules governing commercial
transportation.
Pursuing legal action against individual drivers opens a
separate front after the court earlier this month instituted a
temporary injunction against Uber itself from offering
car-sharing services across Germany.
Each infraction of that initial injunction carries a 250,000
euro ($323,550) fine, the court ordered in a Sept. 1 ruling.
The injunctions against the drivers are separate matters
from the regional court's overall injunction against the
company's Uberpop service in Germany. Uber appealed that
temporary injunction last week and a hearing on the issue is set
to be held in the Frankfurt court on Sept. 16.
The actions against at least one of the individual drivers
followed a complaint by a board member of the Frankfurt Taxi
Association, who is working with Taxi Deutschland, the German
operator group said in a statement. These legal moves are part
of a campaign by the taxi operators against Uber, citing unfair
competition against its drivers by unlicensed drivers.
Having won the injunction earlier this month against the
company for its Uberpop ride-sharing service, the taxi
association has now taken the step of going after drivers who
work for the service.
UBER STANDS BY ITS DRIVERS
An Uber spokeswoman said the company regretted the court's
decision and the move by representatives of the taxi association
to single out individual drivers.
"We stand by the drivers and we will of course support them
in the defence of their interests," the company statement said.
In addition, Uber said it had taken steps to address what it
called the biggest concerns of the Frankfurt court and it had
modified its Uberpop offering in Germany. It did not spell out
the changes.
Uber added that, as a result of these changes, it was
confident German courts would eventually recognise the company's
legitimacy, as courts in other countries have done.
The action against the individual Uberpop drivers bars them
from offering their services to passengers via the Uberpop
ride-sharing app without first seeking a taxi licence, which is
required under German law for commercial driving services,
according to a statement from Taxi Deutschland.
Last week, Uber sent messages of support to its network of
drivers saying the company was prepared to back them in court
over the issue, a spokesman for the company confirmed.
Taxi drivers across Europe caused chaos in June by
protesting against the service but Uber services have continued
to grow in popularity.
Founded in 2009 and valued around $18 billion after its
latest funding round in June, Uber Technologies contends that it
is an electronic marketplace that connects drivers with
customers, not a transportation service itself.
Uber has been challenged in a variety of cities across
Europe by civil suits, both by taxi operators and local
authorities accusing it of by-passing local driving regulations,
but most cases against it have been overturned or dropped.
(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing Edward Taylor and Eric
Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas and Keiron Henderson)