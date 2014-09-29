FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Online transportation company
Uber said on Monday it would offer services using regular,
licensed taxi drivers in Germany, where taxi associations have
been trying to stop it operating.
Uber said it would start its UberTaxi service -- which uses
regular taxi drivers to pick up rides in their down time -- in
Berlin and Hamburg before rolling it out in other cities.
While UberTaxi's prices often undercut those of the regular
taxi organisations trying to block the company, the service can
benefit individual drivers by finding them passengers at times
they would otherwise have been waiting on a stand.
The UberTaxi service is already running in London and New
York and Uber is starting it in Germany after attempts to launch
other services were blocked.
Courts in Berlin and Hamburg have banned Uber's classic
low-cost, limousine pick-up service UberBlack as well as
UberPop, a newer ride-sharing service that links private drivers
with passengers.
The courts said Uber's drivers did not comply with German
law for the commercial transportation of passengers.
Uber also said it would modify its UberBlack service to
comply with the Berlin court ruling -- while also appealing
against it -- and was considering contesting the Hamburg ruling.
Uber, which was recently valued at $18 billion, has been
shadowed by skirmishes with taxi operators and local authorities
in many cities where it operates, starting in its home base of
San Francisco.
It is active in 43 countries and has pulled out of only one
city: Vancouver, Canada.
The Berlin court said last week there was no way of telling
whether private drivers using the UberPop mobile phone app were
fit for the special responsibility of carrying passengers.
It said the UberBlack service did not meet the legal
requirement for taxis to return to their service centre and so
fell between regulations for taxi and rental car services.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by David Clarke)