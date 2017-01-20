By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 Ride-hailing company Uber
Technologies Inc. has hired the man behind Google
search to work closely with Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and
help grow the company's self-driving car program.
Amit Singhal announced on his personal blog on Friday that
he will join Uber after 15 years at Alphabet Inc.,
where he led Google's search division. Singhal will take the
post of senior vice president of engineering, and will act as an
adviser to both Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski, who heads the
Uber's self-driving efforts.
In his blog post, Singhal said he was excited for the
engineering challenges Uber is tackling, and called the company
"a geek's candy store."
"And don't even get me started on how interesting and
exciting self-driving is for a computer scientist," he wrote.
Uber debuted its self-driving car pilot in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, in September. It launched a second fleet in San
Francisco last month, but a feud with California regulators over
Uber's failure to obtain proper permitting compelled the company
to take its autonomous testing cars off the streets.
Uber then packed up its cars and brought them to Arizona,
where there are no special regulations for autonomous testing.
Singhal announced his departure from Google nearly a year
ago, and said his next career move would involve philanthropy.
He founded the Singhal Foundation, which aims to provide
education to under-privileged children in India.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)