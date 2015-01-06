By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 Police in Cape Town, South
Africa, impounded 33 Uber vehicles over the weekend in a dispute
over what type of permits drivers should hold, an Uber executive
said.
Uber has faced regulatory setbacks all over the world in
recent months. Last month, it drew bans in France, Spain and the
Netherlands. It was also banned in Delhi after a female
passenger there claimed an Uber driver had raped her.
Drivers for the service, which offers rides that customers
can summon from a smartphone app, need an operating license
under national law, said Alon Lits, general manager for Durban
and Johannesburg.
But individual South African cities have called for
different subcategories of the license. In Cape Town, after
several months of discussion with Uber, officials decided late
last year on a metered-taxi license.
Drivers have since had trouble obtaining that license
because of requirements they submit a business case and other
issues, Lits said.
A spokesman for the Cape Town police did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Uber continues to operate in Cape Town, and some of the
impounded cars have already been released, Lits said.
"As far as we're concerned, it's still business as usual,"
Lits said. "We're committed to engaging with the city, and
creating a clear route to licensing.
(Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Bernard
Orr)