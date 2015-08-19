(Adds details on expansion plans and rival)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Aug 19 Taxi-hailing service Uber
Technologies Inc said it plans to average more than 1
million rides a day in India over the next six to nine months,
as it steps up investment in its business to take on local rival
Ola.
The company currently averages about 200,000 trips a day in
India, according to industry sources. By comparison, rival Ola,
backed by Japan's Softbank, says it clocks more than
750,000 a day and expects to hit 1 million this month.
Uber India also said on Wednesday that its U.S.-based parent
had received fresh investment from Tata Opportunities Fund, a
private equity fund linked to India's Tata Capital. The
companies did not disclose the amount, but a source close to the
matter said it was between $75 million and $100 million.
Uber has said it will invest $1 billion in India in the next
nine months, matching its investments in China.
Wednesday's investment by the Tata fund is separate from
that amount, Uber India President Amit Jain told Reuters.
"India is a strategic market for Uber worldwide," Jain said.
"You will see us expand our operations. Getting into more
cities, rolling our more products that are focused towards
India," he said.
The company has already introduced options like uberGO in
India, where commuters can opt for hatchbacks that are more
affordable. It also accepts on-the-spot cash and card payments
in some cities, a variance from its usual online-payment model.
Uber's Indian drive comes on the heels of Ola's
announcement of its own aggressive push in the country. In April
the Bengaluru-based startup raised $400 million from investors
led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's DST Global.
Ola, which is valued at around $2.5 billion, plans to double
the number of cities it operates in to 200 in this fiscal year.
Uber is currently in about 18 cities - making India its
second-biggest behind the United States, in terms of number of
cities.
Jain did not give any specific targets regarding cities, but
said Uber was looking at "significant expansion" in the country.
Uber, which operates in about 60 countries and is worth an
estimated $40 billion. However, it has run into trouble with
transport authorities across the world.
In India, it has been at odds with officials in New Delhi,
where the government banned its services after an Uber driver
was accused of rape in December. A court revoked the ban this
month.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Pravin Char)