(Corrects to per day in headline, paragraph 3, 4)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Aug 19 Taxi hailing service Uber
Technologies Inc has received fresh investment from
Tata Opportunities Fund, a private equity fund advised by
India's Tata Capital, as it expands its business, the companies
said.
The companies did not disclose the amount of investment but
a source close to the matter said it was between $75 million and
$100 million.
Uber is also planning to increase the number of rides in the
country to more than a million per day in the next six to nine
months, the company's India president, Amit Jain, told Reuters.
Industry sources said the company was averaging about
200,000 trips a day in India currently.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)