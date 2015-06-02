By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI, June 2
NEW DELHI, June 2 An Indian woman has accused a
driver contracted with online taxi company Uber Technologies of
trying to sexually harass her after she hailed his cab,
prompting the U.S.-based firm to suspend the driver and launch
an internal investigation.
Uber was banned in New Delhi in December after a woman
passenger accused one of its drivers of rape. The company
resumed its services in January after applying for a radio taxi
licence, which it still awaits.
The latest accusation surfaced on social media on Sunday
when the woman's brother, Ankush Pathania, posted a picture of
Uber's response to the complaint and urged the company to take
swift action. A police complaint was registered late on Monday.
"My sister will now share her part of the story with the
police," Pathania said. "We want the driver to be punished."
Pathania's sister, a 21-year-old professional dancer, told
Reuters by telephone the Uber driver kissed her hand after
dropping her in Gurgaon city, near New Delhi, on Saturday night.
She ran away when the driver tried to kiss her on the mouth.
Indian law generally prohibits the identification of victims
of sex crimes. The law is intended to protect victims' privacy
and keep them from the media glare in a country where the social
stigma associated with such crimes can be devastating.
Authorities in New Delhi have maintained that Uber is banned
in the capital and is operating without permission. However,
India's federal transport ministry said in April such companies
should be better regulated but not banned.
Uber offers taxi services using its mobile application. In
recent weeks, it has launched new safety features including
stricter background screening of its drivers and an in-app SOS
button that connects to the police.
Police official Amit Kumar said both the woman and the Uber
driver will be questioned. Uber's general manager for Delhi,
Gagan Bhatia, said the company was willing to share the
necessary information with authorities.
"Uber has a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate
behaviour," Bhatia said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert
Birsel)