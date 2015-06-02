(Updates with arrest of driver)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, June 2 A driver contracted with
U.S.-based online taxi company Uber Technologies was arrested
near New Delhi on Tuesday, police said, after a woman passenger
accused him of sexual harassment when she hailed his cab over
the weekend.
Uber was banned in New Delhi in December after another woman
passenger accused one of its drivers of rape. The company
resumed its services in January after applying for a radio taxi
licence, which it still awaits.
The latest accusation surfaced on social media on Sunday
when the woman's brother, Ankush Pathania, posted a picture of
Uber's response to the complaint and urged the company to take
swift action. A police complaint was registered late on Monday.
"The driver was arrested after the initial investigation,"
said a police official in Gurgaon, a city near New Delhi. "He is
in police custody and we are cross-questioning him."
Pathania's sister, a 21-year-old professional dancer, told
Reuters by telephone the Uber driver kissed her hand after
dropping her in Gurgaon on Saturday night. She ran away when the
driver tried to kiss her on the mouth.
"My sister will now share her part of the story with the
police," Pathania said earlier on Tuesday. "We want the driver
to be punished."
Indian law generally prohibits the identification of victims
of sex crimes. The law is intended to protect victims' privacy
and keep them from the media glare in a country where the social
stigma associated with such crimes can be devastating.
Authorities in New Delhi have maintained that Uber is banned
in the capital and is operating without permission. However,
India's federal transport ministry said in April such companies
should be better regulated but not banned.
Uber offers taxi services using its mobile application. In
recent weeks, it has launched new safety features including
stricter background screening of its drivers and an in-app SOS
button that connects to the police.
Before the driver's arrest, police official Amit Kumar said
both the woman and the driver would be questioned in the case.
Uber said it was willing to share the necessary information with
authorities.
"Uber has a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate
behaviour," Uber's general manager for Delhi, Gagan Bhatia, said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert
Birsel)