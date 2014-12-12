MUMBAI Dec 12 A ban on online taxi services in
India, following the arrest in New Delhi of an Uber driver
accused of rape, has brought uncertainty to the millions of
dollars of international investment pumped into Uber's Indian
rivals Ola and TaxiForSure.
Ola raised $210 million in October from a group led by
Japan's SoftBank Corp. TaxiForSure attracted $30
million in August from backers including U.S. private equity
firm Accel Partners, known for investing early in Facebook Inc
.
But concern about passenger safety prompted the government
to halt taxi services from companies not registered as taxi
providers. It also ordered a review of safety measures which
could lead to in-car cameras and GPS tracking being made
compulsory.
Uber, Ola and TaxiForSure can continue offering services in
the states where they are registered. But in other states where
they operate, they will not be able to register until they meet
as yet undetermined safety standards in a country notorious for
slow governance.
"It's a real concern. I don't think banning is a great idea
to resolve a law and order issue," said the managing director of
a U.S. private equity fund that has invested in Ola. The person
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Unregistered taxi services have been banned in New Delhi and
Hyderabad. Similar decisions are likely in Mumbai, Bengaluru -
formerly called Bangalore - and other cities, local media
reported.
Ola and TaxiForSure said they are working with states to
address registration and safety. Ola has started installing GPS
devices in cars on its platform, while TaxiForSure is working
with taxi firms to follow processes suggested by authorities.
Uber said it will review its India operations and intensify
driver screening.
E-COMMERCE
Ola and TaxiForSure, like Uber, charge a fee for connecting
passengers with drivers contracted to local taxi firms. The
services add to a burgeoning e-commerce market into which
SoftBank plans to invest $10 billion.
"It's not so much that we were interested in the taxi
business as that we're interested in Internet services. Their
growth is remarkable," said an official at SoftBank, who
declined to be identified because of sensitivity over the issue.
"Although there has been this incident, GrabTaxi is
well-managed. So is Ola," said the official, referring to Ola's
Southeast Asian peer in which SoftBank has also invested.
TaxiForSure's investors include U.S. private equity firm
Bessemer Venture Partners and Indian peers Helion Venture
Partners and Blume Ventures.
Accel, Bessemer and Helion did not respond to requests for
comment.
HIGH VALUATIONS
Investors built high expectations into the prospects of
online taxi services in India, bankers said, on the view they
would fill the gap left by a public transport system that has
failed to cope with a surge in population.
But those investments are at risk if operators are unable to
resolve concerns of authorities and customers after the rape
accusation, they said.
"Investors will have to take a haircut. The valuations of
these taxi companies will come down as they spend more to boost
safety and meet the regulatory requirements," said Rishi Sahai,
director at consultancy Cogence Advisors.
Some investors said they are working with taxi app operators
to improve practices, hoping the ban is temporary.
"We do need a safety programme ... policy and regulation in
place," said Sanjay Nath, managing director of TaxiForSure
investor Blume. "If you take care of the most important safety
issue, it (the service) will come back again."
In the meantime, online taxi booking companies in India are
likely to struggle raising funds, said Cogence Advisors' Sahai.
"All the new investors, who were looking to get into these
companies before valuations go through the roof, will probably
wait on the sidelines for some time to come."
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in BANGALORE, Aman
Shah in MUMBAI and Yoshiyasu Shida in TOKYO; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)