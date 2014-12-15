* Taxis driven by women seen as a way to rein in sex crimes
* Small companies eye expansion after Uber case
* Govt pledges training support to women taxi drivers
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 The alleged rape of a woman
passenger by an Uber taxi driver once again spotlights the
risks of India's transport system, which fails to keep women
safe. One solution: Taxis driven by women for women.
Last year, the southern state of Kerala launched 'She
Taxis', a fleet of 40 pink taxis run by women, and fitted with
wireless tracking gear and panic buttons linked to call centres.
Now the service has become a model for Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government to replicate nationwide, its chief
executive says. "The Delhi incident shows the need for 'She
Taxis' all over the country," P.T.M. Sunish told Reuters.
'She Taxis' has ferried 24,000 people on about 10,000 trips
since Nov. 2013. Demand so far exceeds supply that as many as
half of callers have to be turned away, Sunish said.
"I feel secure and the family is satisfied," said Aswathy
Sreekumar, 25, a technology worker who has used the service for
seven months, after finishing work at midnight.
"Otherwise, I keep getting calls from my parents."
Rising sex crimes have prompted Indian states and small
firms to launch taxi services run by women. The trend grew after
Dec. 2012 protests over the rape of a young woman on a moving
bus in the capital, New Delhi, and her subsequent death.
Tougher laws and promises of better policing have proved
ineffectual. India's public transport is the fourth most
dangerous in the world for women, and nighttime safety ranks
second worst, a recent poll showed.
Women commuters face sexual harassment and public transport
is seen as risky.
"The Uber incident reinforces that you are safer when a taxi
is driven by a woman. People would be keener now," said social
activist Susieben Shah, who started Priyadarshini Taxi Service
in 2010 in Mumbai. Now it aims to expand to New Delhi and the
southern tech hub of Bengaluru.
Another company, Sakha Cabs, with 14 taxis in the capital,
plans to expand in nearby western Jaipur and in eastern Kolkata.
Still, expansion is slow. Reluctant investors fear the tiny
number of women drivers will brake future expansion, and India's
male-dominated social structure will deter aspirant drivers.
After the Uber incident India is stepping up support for
such training, an official of the Ministry of Women & Child
Development told Reuters.
But critics say better security is the answer.
"Government always resorts to knee-jerk reactions," said
Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research.
"Failure in law and order implementation cannot be compensated
by such measures."
