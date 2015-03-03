TOKYO, March 3 Uber Technologies Inc has been
told to suspend a free ride service in Japan over the possible
infringement of unlicensed-taxi restrictions, Kyodo News said on
Tuesday, a blow to the company's hopes in a potentially big
market.
The transport ministry believes Uber's free taxi-like
service in southern Japan, which matches passengers via a
smartphone app with private drivers, may violate Japan's Road
Transportation Law, Kyodo said, citing unnamed ministry
officials.
The U.S. company did not immediately respond to a message
requesting comment on the report.
Uber's pilot project, conducted jointly with an affiliate of
Kyushu University, began on Feb. 5 in Fukuoka with the aim of
collecting data on traffic demand, Kyodo said.
Uber says it operates in 55 countries, with its other Japan
service in Tokyo. The company has seen rapid growth as well as
controversy.
Last week Uber announced a free service in Seoul, its second
bid in a month to operate legally in South Korea after the
authorities indicted chief executive Travis Kalanick for the
company's alleged transport violations.
In recent weeks, Uber has suspended its service in Boise,
Idaho, in the United States, filed a complaint in Europe over
what it calls unfair treatment in France and suffered a U.S.
security breach that disclosed details on 50,000 drivers.
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mark Potter)