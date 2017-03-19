By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 19
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company
Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into
turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a
marketing expert hired to help bolster its reputation.
Jones quit less than seven months after joining the San
Francisco company, an Uber spokesman said on Sunday.
The reasons for his departure were not immediately clear,
but Jones' role was put into question after Uber earlier this
month launched a search for a chief operating officer to help
run the company alongside Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.
Jones had been performing some of those COO
responsibilities. He joined Uber from Target, where he was chief
marketing officer and is credited with modernizing the
retailer's brand.
"We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and
wish him all the best," an Uber spokesman said in an emailed
statement.
Jones is the latest in a string of high-level executives to
leave the company. Last month, engineering executive Amit
Singhal was asked to resign amid a sexual harassment allegation
stemming from his previous job at Alphabet Inc's Google. Earlier
this month, Ed Baker, Uber's vice president of product and
growth, and Charlie Miller, Uber's top security researcher,
departed.
Technology news site Recode first reported Jones' departure
on Sunday.
Uber, while it has long had a reputation as an aggressive
and unapologetic startup, has been battered with multiple
controversies over the last several weeks that have put
Kalanick's leadership capabilities and the company's future into
question.
A former Uber employee last month published a blog post
describing a workplace where sexual harassment was common and
went unpunished. The blog post prompted an internal
investigation that is being led by former U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder.
Then, Bloomberg released a video that showed Kalanick
berating a Uber driver who had complained about cuts to rates
paid to drivers, resulting in Kalanick making a public apology.
And earlier this month Uber confirmed it had used a secret
technology program dubbed "Greyball," which effectively changes
the app view for specific riders, to evade authorities in cities
where the service has been banned. Uber has since prohibited the
use of Greyball to target local regulators.
Jones joined Uber in August and was widely expected to be
Kalanick's No. 2. Jones was tasked with overseeing the bulk of
Uber's global operations, including leading the ride-hailing
program, running local Uber services in every city, marketing
and customer service, and working with drivers.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Alistair Bell)