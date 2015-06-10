(Adds Uber statement in paragraph 4, plaintiff attorney in
By Dan Levine and Jonathan Stempel
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Uber lost a bid to force
arbitration in a lawsuit brought by its drivers, as a U.S. judge
ruled the smartphone-based taxi service's 2013 and 2014
employment contracts dealing with arbitration from were
"unconscionable, and therefore unenforceable."
The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San
Francisco on Tuesday, allows the lawsuits over driver background
checks to continue in federal court. Arbitration is generally
viewed as a more friendly forum for corporate defendants.
The decision is the latest in a host of legal and regulatory
challenges facing Uber. Earlier this year, the same judge
rejected Uber's bid to deem its drivers independent contractors,
which would have prohibited them from recovering a range of
expenses. Chen said a jury would decide that question.
In a statement on Wednesday, Uber said it disagreed with the
arbitration ruling and plans to appeal.
Plaintiff Ronald Gillette sued Uber late last year after he
was told something surfaced in his consumer background report,
and he was terminated. The lawsuit is a proposed class action
alleging violations of fair credit reporting laws, among other
claims.
In the ruling this week, Chen said drivers' right to opt out
of arbitration was "illusory" because the language was buried on
the second-to-last page of the 2013 agreement.
Andrew Lee, an attorney for Gillette, said they are pleased
and look forward to litigating the merits of the case. The
ruling could make it possible for more drivers to join other
class actions currently pending against Uber, Lee said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Ronald Gillette et al. vs. Uber Technologies et
al., 14-5241.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia
Osterman)