UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Uber has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by drivers over background checks conducted by the ride-hailing company, according to a court filing on Wednesday.
The case, in San Francisco federal court, involved allegations that Uber terminated drivers from its platform after obtaining their consumer background reports without authorization. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, and subsidization by Turkey.