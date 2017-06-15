UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.
The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, came as Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick announced a leave of absence this week.
Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)