By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 A San Francisco Bay Area
entrepreneur and author whose location in an Uber vehicle was
allegedly broadcast to a roomful of party-goers without his
permission considered legal action against the company and
consulted an attorney, he said on Wednesday.
Peter Sims said he ultimately decided against suing because
of time commitments. But his situation highlights potential
liabilities at a time when Uber has drawn fire over allegations
that it targeted journalists.
On Friday, Uber executive Emil Michael told journalists that
Uber should consider hiring researchers to examine and disclose
activities of media critics, according to BuzzFeed. He singled
out Pando Daily editor Sarah Lacy, saying researchers would be
able to prove "a particular and very specific claim about her
personal life."
Uber's terms of service include a "very robust" arbitration
clause that would make it difficult for any individual customer
to bring a lawsuit in court, said Ira Rothken, a plaintiff
attorney who has litigated against tech companies.
An Uber spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on the company's liability.
A more serious threat for Uber would be if a state attorney
general or the U.S. Federal Trade Commission decided to
investigate, Rothken said.
The New York's attorney general office declined to comment
on whether it is considering investigating Uber's privacy
practices. Connecticut's attorney general said the office had
not received complaints related to Uber and privacy and is not
looking into anything concerning the company. A spokesman for
California's attorney general said he could not confirm or deny
investigations.
A spokesman for the FTC declined to comment.
If a way to sidestep the arbitration clause emerges and if
someone can prove their location information was distributed to
a third party, one avenue could be to sue under a California law
forbidding disclosure of such data to third parties without the
rider's written permission, said Chicago plaintiff lawyer Jay
Edelson.
"In addition to a serious breach of business ethics, Uber
could potentially be running afoul of federal and criminal law,"
Edelson said.
On Tuesday, Uber apologized for Michael's comments.
But on Wednesday, actor and Uber investor Ashton Kutcher
escalated the matter, tweeting, "What is so wrong about digging
up dirt on shady journalist? @pando @TechCrunch @Uber"
Pando editorial director Paul Carr said the company was not
considering legal action.
"Clearly the comment was revolting and unforgivable," he
wrote in an email. "But we have to focus on doing our jobs right
now rather than suing the idiot bro from 'Dude, Where's My
Car?'"
(Reporting by Sarah McBride and Dan Levine; Additional
reporting by Alina Selyukh, Karen Freifeld, and Jim Finkle;
Editing by Leslie Adler)