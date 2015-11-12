(Adds further comment from Uber)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON Nov 12 Drivers at ride service Uber
held a small-scale protest in London on Thursday,
angry over pay in a sign of a new challenge for the rapidly
expanding taxi app.
Uber, which allows customers to book and pay for a taxi
using a smartphone app, has grown rapidly around the world and
is valued at over $50 billion (33 billion pounds) but has faced
protests, bans and restrictions in a number of cities.
Some drivers working for the San Francisco-based app in the
United States have previously protested against the firm which
has now angered some in London by raising the commission it
takes for many rides from 20 to 25 percent for new drivers.
Founded in 2009, Uber, whose investors include Goldman Sachs
and Google, has had to overcome teething
problems including legislative hurdles and opposition from
traditional taxi drivers who have brought cities such as Paris
and Brussels to a standstill.
However this is one of the first times its own drivers have
protested against the company.
Outside the firm's London offices, around 40 protesters held
placards with slogans such as "Uber 1* rating for greed" and
"Uber Xploitation" with many saying the demonstration was about
a range of complaints over pay.
"It's about falling incomes all the time," Uber driver and
trade union representative James Farrar told Reuters.
"Increasing commission is one way, there have been three
fare drops in the last two years is another way and to continue
to flood the circuit (with drivers) so that there's instant
response is another way," he added.
Uber, which has over 20,000 drivers in London, said in a
statement that the increased service fee for new drivers would
bring them into line with rates charged elsewhere and that the
majority were happy working for the app.
"Our door is always open to address any issues individuals
have," added Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber London, who
said drivers of the basic UberX service received an average of
16 pounds per hour last month.
Popular among customers for its low-cost fast service, Uber
was ruled legal by Britain's High Court last month but London's
transport authority is consulting on plans to force it and
others to ensure booking confirmation at least five minutes
before a journey starts and allow advanced booking.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)