Uber says will suspend operations in Macau

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it will suspend operations in the former Portuguese territory of Macau from July 22 as it could "not secure a business environment" to "unlock the full benefits of ride-sharing".

Uber, in its official website, said it was exploring ways to serve the Chinese-controlled territory again and had started talks with business partners, including transport operators and hotels. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)