MEXICO CITY May 6 A driver for ride-hailing app
Uber was detained in Mexico City after a female passenger
accused him of raping her, a spokeswoman from the city's
prosecutor's office said on Friday.
The passenger said she was raped earlier in May after being
picked up by the Uber driver in the upmarket Condesa
neighborhood, said the spokeswoman, who declined to be
identified. The driver was detained on Wednesday and is now
being held in a prison in Mexico City, the spokeswoman said.
"We take accusations like this very seriously and thus have
deactivated the platform of the driver," Uber spokesman Luis de
Uriarte, who is based in Mexico, said in a statement.
He confirmed that authorities had asked the company for
information about a driver and a journey made by that driver.
The company's Mexico City operation, its largest in Latin
America, has often been cited by Uber officials as an example of
progress for the city's decision to regulate the service. The
company has more than 39,000 drivers in Mexico and more than 1.2
million active users.
In 2014, Uber was temporarily banned in New Delhi after an
Indian driver was accused of rape. Uber introduced safety
measures and tightened driver checks after the incident.
Mexico's Reforma newspaper reported the detention of the
driver earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Christine Murray; Editing by Paul
Tait)