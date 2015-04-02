April 2 Cab-hailing company Uber Technologies
Inc, under fire for how it charges passengers and ensures their
safety, said it hired Facebook Inc Chief Security Officer
Joe Sullivan.
Sullivan, Uber's first chief security officer, has spent
five years at Facebook and eight years at the U.S. Department of
Justice, mainly in cybercrime, Uber said in a blog post on
Thursday. (bit.ly/19MlVDt)
He has also worked at eBay Inc and PayPal.
Uber said last month that it had formed response teams to
address safety issues involving its services across the world.
Several cases of women being assaulted by Uber cab drivers
were reported last year, including in Boston and Chicago in the
United States and New Delhi in India.
The company said in February that it had a security breach
that might have disclosed the names and driver's license numbers
of about 50,000 drivers across multiple states.
