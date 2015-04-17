AMSTERDAM, April 17 Dutch prosecutors launched a
criminal investigation into Uber for providing an illegal taxi
service in violation of a court order, a statement said on
Friday.
It was the latest setback for the taxi service, which has
been banned in several European countries in recent months.
Uber allows users to summon taxi services with smartphones
while its UberPop arm links private drivers to passengers. It
has gained popularity around the world since its 2010 launch but
drawn controversy over its aggressive approach to traditional
taxi services.
In December, a Dutch court banned UberPOP on the grounds
that it fell foul of licensing laws for commercial drivers. It
ordered Uber to stop offering it under threat of a 100,000 euro
($110,000) fine. Uber is contesting the ruling.
Dutch prosecutors, who raided Uber's offices in March, said
they were starting an inquiry after police in Amsterdam caught
dozens of drivers offering illegal taxi services.
"The company Uber is now a suspect," the statement on Friday
said. "This means a preliminary examination will be started to
collect evidence that Uber is providing illegal transportation
on a commercial basis."
Dutch police have fined 23 Uber drivers 1,500 euros for
operating without a license, it said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Holmes)