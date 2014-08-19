SAN FRANCISCO Aug 19 Uber has enlisted David
Plouffe, President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign advisor, to
devise and run its global political and branding strategy, as
the fast-growing car rides-on-demand firm runs into stiff
resistance from taxi companies in some cities.
The San Francisco-based startup, which is waging an intense
campaign against taxi drivers who fear encroachment on their
turf, said in a blog post on Tuesday that Plouffe will begin in
late September as senior vice president of policy and strategy.
"We needed someone who understood politics but who also had
the strategic horsepower to reinvent how a campaign should be
run - a campaign for a global company operating in cities from
Boston and Beijing to London and Lagos," Uber Chief Executive
Officer Travis Kalanick said in the blog post.
Plouffe, who left the White House in early 2013, "is a
proven field general and strategist who built the startup that
elected a President," Kalanick said.
Uber is one of the largest startups in California's Silicon
Valley, reportedly valued at $10 billion or more. Like rival
Lyft, it lets users call for a ride from their smartphones.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride and Edwin Chan; Editing by Paul
Simao)