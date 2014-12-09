(Adds comment from Uber)
SEATTLE Dec 8 Portland sued Uber on Monday to
stop the fast-growing ride-hailing service from operating in the
Oregon city until it follows local regulations.
Uber operates in areas around Portland, but only started up
in the city itself on Friday, without consent from authorities
or any agreement over how it should be regulated.
"The city's lawsuit is asking for a declaration by the court
that Uber is subject to the city's regulations," the city said
in a statement. "The lawsuit also asks the court to order Uber
to stop operating in Portland until it is in compliance with the
city's safety, health and consumer protection rules."
Local media reported that the service has been available in
Portland for the past few days.
"Uber has received a tremendously warm welcome from riders
and drivers in and around Portland. We appreciate the way
residents have welcomed Uber into the Rose City, their support
illustrates why it's time to modernize Portland transportation
regulation," said Uber spokeswoman Eva Behrend.
The online ride service was valued at $40 billion last week
after its latest funding round ahead of an expected initial
public offering.
However, it has been dogged by controversy surrounding its
aggressive approach to local governments and traditional taxi
services.
It has been banned from taking bookings in the Netherlands
because authorities say it lacks a special license.
On Monday Uber was banned from operating in the Indian
capital New Delhi after a female passenger accused one of its
drivers of rape.
The case is City of Portland v Uber Technologies Inc, filed
in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of
Multnomah.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)