LOS ANGELES, April 26 An Uber driver accused by
prosecutors of having sexually assaulted a female passenger
after she sought a ride home from a gathering in the upscale
seaside city of Newport Beach, California, was charged with rape
on Wednesday.
Angel Sanchez, 36, was arrested a day after the March 30
attack, which took place on a street near the woman's home in
Santa Ana, California. The victim in the case was not identified
by authorities.
Sanchez, who is scheduled for an initial court appearance in
the case next week, faces a maximum sentence of eight years in
prison if convicted.
Representatives for Uber could not immediately be
reached for comment on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the woman had been attending a company
gathering in Newport Beach and her colleagues requested an Uber
ride to take her home. They added Sanchez drove the victim to
Santa Ana before sexually assaulting her.
Following the attack, the woman ran from Sanchez' minivan
and immediately called 911, prosecutors said.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)