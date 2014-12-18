Dec 18 A driver for ride-sharing company Uber in Boston was charged with the kidnapping and rape of a woman who used the service earlier this month.

The driver, Alejandro Done, pleaded not guilty in Cambridge District Court on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported. (bit.ly/1AjeAFl)

The incident allegedly took place on Dec. 6, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex district attorney. (bit.ly/13gFbWB)

The driver had passed a background check, Uber spokeswoman Kaitlin Durkosh told Reuters.

"Uber has been working closely with law enforcement and will continue to do everything we can to assist their investigation," she said.

Uber has been banned in several cities in India following an alleged rape of a passenger who booked its service in New Delhi.

Indian police said the driver was a career criminal who was out on bail for sexually assaulting a woman. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)