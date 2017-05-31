BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The ride-hailing company's first-quarter revenue was $3.4 billion, up 18 percent from the fourth quarter, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/2rcyDHM)
Uber's first quarter loss, excluding employee stock compensation and other items, was $708 million, narrower than the $991 million reported three months earlier, the Journal reported.
Uber's head of finance, Gautam Gupta, is leaving the company in July to join another startup in San Francisco, the report said.
Uber was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.