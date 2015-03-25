March 25 Ride-sharing company Uber said it has
formed response teams to address safety issues across the world,
amid increasing concerns about the security of its passengers
and drivers.
The company, whose mobile app lets users hail taxis, has
been dogged by controversies surrounding its business practices
and safety policies, as it has grown rapidly around the world in
recent months.
Uber will form a safety advisory board comprising
independent experts to review its practices and advise on adding
safety features to its platform, the company's global safety
head Phillip Cardenas said in blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1EGm8kg)
Uber was also elevating its standards of background checks
on drivers and has established a new code of conduct, Cardenas
said.
The round-the-clock response teams consist of specially
trained groups to investigate safety concerns.
The measures come in the wake of Brussels police arresting a
taxi driver who confessed to taking part in several incidents of
intimidation against drivers using Uber's ride-sharing app.
Some users have also alleged that the California-based
company's practices violated their privacy.
Authorities in New Delhi on Wednesday asked India's federal
information technology ministry to block the apps of Uber and
local rival Ola to enforce a ban on the companies' services.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)