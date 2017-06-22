By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 A California state judge
said on Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records
containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact
information, the city attorney said.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera last month sought
a court order compelling Uber Technologies Inc to
comply with the city's demands for information about the
company's drivers. The city Treasurer and Tax Collector's Office
wants the names, addresses and driver's license numbers of
Uber's drivers.
Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer in San Francisco said in
court that he will rule that the tax office has the authority to
subpoena Uber for the information, Herrera said in a statement.
The official ruling was expected as early as late Thursday.
