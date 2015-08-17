A taxi is reflected in a window at the office of taxi-hailing service Uber Inc in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The popular ride-hailing service, Uber Technologies Inc, will increase its security team to more than 100 employees by the end of the year to boost the company's defenses against data breaches and attacks from hackers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The company, which was recently valued at $50 billion, would hire around 25 additional employees.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.

