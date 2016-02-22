Feb 22 An Uber driver charged with murdering six people has admitted to the fatal weekend shootings in Kalamazoo, Michigan, media reports said on Monday.

Local broadcaster Fox 17 and others quoted county prosecutor Jeff Getting as saying that the suspect, Jason Dalton, had confessed to the shootings. The Kalamazoo prosecuting attorney's office would not immediately confirm the reports.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin Texas; Editing by Tom Brown)