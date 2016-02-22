PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 The family of a Michigan Uber driver charged with murdering six people in a weekend shooting spree in Kalamazoo said on Monday they were shocked by the shooting and offered their sympathy for the victims and their families.
"There are no words which can express our shock and disbelief, and we are devastated and saddened for the victims and the families of the victims," the family of suspect James Dalton said in a statement released through their lawyers.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation