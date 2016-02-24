(Repeats with no change in text)
By Mark Kauzlarich
KALAMAZOO, Mich. Feb 23 The Michigan Uber
driver charged with murdering six people switched vehicles after
sideswiping a car at the start of the shooting spree,
authorities said on Tuesday, adding they hoped his phone would
help establish a motive for the killings.
It was also disclosed that the suspect, Jason Dalton, who
was reported to have obtained a community college degree in law
enforcement two decades ago, visited a gun shop shortly before
the shootings and bought a heavy-duty jacket that could conceal
a small pistol.
Dalton, 45, was denied bail on Monday after a court hearing
in which a detective testified that he admitted to the five-hour
shooting rampage over the weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about
150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.
Hours before the first shooting occurred on Saturday
evening, Dalton and a friend visited Southwick's, a gun shop he
frequented in nearby Plainwell, a shop employee told Reuters.
Dalton was a regular customer who usually spent time
chatting with the staff, but he bought the jacket and left the
store within 10 minutes, said the employee, who asked not to be
identified.
"He's in here enough for me to know he talks to the guys
about guns and different stuff," she said.
Searching for a motive behind the violence, investigators
focused on a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a cellphone seized
from Dalton, as well as the fact that he picked up fares for the
Uber car-hailing service between or after the shooting episodes,
authorities said.
At least one passenger who rode in Dalton's car that night,
apparently after the rampage had begun, recounted that the Uber
driver seemed oddly calm and even appeared to be fatigued to the
point of almost falling asleep at the wheel.
"He didn't say much and he didn't act abnormal. He was
rather quiet," Marc Dunton, 39, told Reuters of the ride he
shared with two friends, taking the front-passenger seat beside
Dalton.
Prosecutors say Dalton randomly shot at people at an
apartment complex, a car dealership and a restaurant, killing
six and badly wounding two others, including a 14-year-old girl
left in critical condition.
"Right after the first shooting at the apartments, he left
the scene and sideswiped a car," said Paul Matyas of the
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department. The accident prompted him
to switch cars, from a silver Chevrolet Equinox to a Chevy HHR,
both vehicles belonging to his family, Matyas said.
Dunton said he was picked up in an HHR. Another Uber
passenger, Matthew Mellen, told CNN he rode in Dalton's Equinox
and that Dalton seemed normal until he received a call on his
cellphone, at which point he began driving erratically, running
stoplights and a stop sign and sideswiping another vehicle.
Matyas said investigators were examining Dalton's Uber
contacts and working to "track his phone calls, track his
whereabouts" in the hours before his arrest early on Sunday.
Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV-TV reported that Dalton
graduated from Kalamazoo Valley Community College in 1992 with
an associate's degree in law enforcement and criminal justice
but did not enroll at the school's police academy.
He had no criminal record, authorities said.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee;
Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)