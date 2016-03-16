March 16 The Uber driver in Michigan charged
with murdering six people last month in a shooting spree has
filed a $10 million federal civil rights lawsuit against the
ride-sharing company, saying that it is Uber's fault he is in
prison, court records show.
Jason Dalton, 45, filed the two-page, handwritten lawsuit
against Uber in U.S. District Court in Detroit on
Tuesday, saying the company ruined his life and never invited
him to any "corporate parties."
"Uber doesn't care about its drivers. We are peasants and
pawn pieces to Uber's bottom line," Dalton wrote, adding that
the company discriminates against him because of his mental
health. "I'm currently in prison because of Uber."
Dalton wrote that he is seeking a jury trial and would
represent himself in court.
Uber could not be immediately reached for comment on
Wednesday.
Dalton is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of
them, over a five-hour period on Feb. 20 in between driving
customers for the Uber car service in Kalamazoo, which is about
150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit. Police said last month that
Dalton admitted to the shootings.
Dalton told investigators that the Uber ride-sharing app had
the ability to "take over" his body, local media outlets
reported on Monday.
Dalton told police that when he would press a button on his
phone screen, the horned cow head of a devil would appear and
give him an assignment that he said would "literally take over"
his body, local television station WZZM reported.
He faces 16 charges, including six of murder that can bring
life in prison.
