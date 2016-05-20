(Corrects second paragraph to show Kalamazoo is west of Detroit, not north)

By Cheyna Roth

KALAMAZOO, Mich. May 20 A Michigan Uber driver accused of killing six people in a five-hour spree in February was hauled out of a preliminary hearing on Friday after he interrupted and gestured at a witness who was testifying.

Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them, on Feb. 20 in between driving customers for the Uber car service in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.

Dalton was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing before Kalamazoo County District Judge Christopher Haenicke, who was to hear testimony from witnesses and decide whether there is enough evidence to try the defendant on the charges.

Tiana Carruthers, who reportedly was shot three times after putting herself between the shooter and some children she was taking care of, was the first witness to take the stand on Friday morning.

During her testimony, Dalton made a gesture toward her and also made several verbal outbursts.

Carruthers began to cry, and deputies restrained Dalton and dragged him out of the courtroom.

After the disruption, the judge called a recess.

In April a judge ruled that Dalton was mentally competent to stand trial after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry said he understood the charges against him. (Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)