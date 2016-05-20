(Corrects second paragraph to show Kalamazoo is west of
Detroit, not north)
By Cheyna Roth
KALAMAZOO, Mich. May 20 A Michigan Uber driver
accused of killing six people in a five-hour spree in February
was hauled out of a preliminary hearing on Friday after he
interrupted and gestured at a witness who was testifying.
Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people,
killing six of them, on Feb. 20 in between driving customers for
the Uber car service in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 150
miles (240 km) west of Detroit.
Dalton was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing
before Kalamazoo County District Judge Christopher Haenicke, who
was to hear testimony from witnesses and decide whether there is
enough evidence to try the defendant on the charges.
Tiana Carruthers, who reportedly was shot three times after
putting herself between the shooter and some children she was
taking care of, was the first witness to take the stand on
Friday morning.
During her testimony, Dalton made a gesture toward her and
also made several verbal outbursts.
Carruthers began to cry, and deputies restrained Dalton and
dragged him out of the courtroom.
After the disruption, the judge called a recess.
In April a judge ruled that Dalton was mentally competent to
stand trial after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry said he
understood the charges against him.
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)