By Cheyna Roth
KALAMAZOO, Mich. May 20 A Michigan Uber driver
accused of killing six people in a February shooting spree will
participate in a hearing on Friday via a video hookup from jail
after he was hauled out of court for a verbal outburst while a
witness was testifying.
Kalamazoo County District Judge Christopher Haenicke said
the hearing would resume at noon EDT (1600 GMT) after Jason
Dalton, 45, was removed from the courtroom.
Dalton is charged with shooting eight people and killing six
of them within five hours on Feb. 20, in between driving
customers for the Uber car service in Kalamazoo,
Michigan. The city is located about 150 miles (240 km) west of
Detroit.
Dalton was in court on Friday morning for a preliminary
hearing where Haenicke was to hear testimony from witnesses and
decide whether there is enough evidence to try the defendant on
the charges.
Tiana Carruthers, who reportedly was shot three times after
putting herself between the shooter and some children she was
taking care of, was the first witness to take the stand on
Friday morning.
During her testimony, Dalton, who was wearing an orange
prison jumpsuit, gestured toward her and also made several
verbal outbursts.
Carruthers began to cry, and deputies restrained Dalton and
dragged him out of the courtroom.
In April a judge ruled that Dalton was mentally competent to
stand trial after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry said he
understood the charges against him.
