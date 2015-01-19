SEOUL Jan 19 Uber Technologies Inc said on
Monday it will connect users to a licensed taxi company in the
South Korean city of Incheon, in a bid to comply with local
regulations that ban the controversial online ride-sharing
service from using private cars.
In a statement, the U.S.-based company said it was
partnering with local Incheon-based firm Seven Call Taxi, which
operates 3,000 cabs.
The move comes a month after the prosecutors in the capital
Seoul indicted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and the head of the
company's South Korean unit for violating transport rules which
require drivers and vehicles used in taxi service to be
licensed.
The U.S.-based company, which started operating in South
Korea in 2013, links users to both licenced taxis and unlicensed
cars and drivers, a business model that has faced legal
challenges in several other cities across the world.
This month, the city of Seoul started offering rewards of up
to 1 million won ($929) for people who report private or rented
cars providing transport through Uber.
Uber, one of the world's most highly valued venture-backed
start-ups, worth at least $41 billion (35.5 billion euros), has
faced regulatory scrutiny and court injunctions from its
earliest days as a San Francisco start-up.
It has also come under fire for its aggressive response to
rivals and critics as well as questions over whether the company
has enough safeguards in place to ensure the physical safety and
privacy of passengers using its services.
($1 = 1,076.8000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)