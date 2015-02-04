SEOUL Feb 4 Online ride-service provider Uber
Technologies Inc on Wednesday proposed a new registration system
for its drivers in South Korea, seeking to overcome a ban on
connecting passengers to private cars.
David Plouffe, Uber's senior vice president of policy and
strategy, told reporters in Seoul that the U.S.-based company
wanted to work with lawmakers to find a way for its services to
operate legally in South Korea.
Plouffe said its proposed system would give legal commercial
licences for properly registered drivers, who would be subject
to minimum requirements on experience training as well as
background checks.
