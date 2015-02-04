(Adds comment from official)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL Feb 4 Online ride-service provider Uber
Technologies Inc proposed on Wednesday a new registration system
for its drivers in South Korea, seeking to overcome a ban on
connecting passengers to private cars in Asia's fourth-largest
economy.
David Plouffe, Uber's senior vice president of policy and
strategy, told reporters in Seoul that the U.S.-based taxi
startup wanted to work with regulators to find a way to operate
legally in the country.
The proposed system would give legal commercial licences for
registered drivers, who would be subject to minimum requirements
on experience and insurance as well as background checks for
criminal records, he said.
The changes flagged for South Korea have already been
implemented in cities such as London, Los Angeles and New York,
Uber said, reflecting the company's new conciliatory tone in
response to mounting legal challenges and criticism of its
aggressive business style.
"The solution that we seek with Seoul city, the ministry of
transportation and the National Assembly is to find a solution
that works for taxis, works for consumers and works for the
overall Korean economy," said Plouffe, former campaign manager
for U.S. President Barack Obama.
A Seoul municipal official said Uber had not formally
presented its proposal.
"We have no plans to discuss this proposal with Uber," said
the official who declined to be identified.
Uber's Korean proposal follows a similar move by the company
in India, after it was banned from operating in New Delhi in
response to rape allegations against one of its drivers.
On Monday it said it had tightened background
screening of its Indian drivers to include inspection of
criminal court records.
Four-year-old Uber, which helps users summon taxi-like
services on their smartphones, has drawn criticism around the
world, even as it has continued to expand rapidly into more than
250 cities globally.
In Europe, where it offers a range of transport options from
professional limousine services to informal ride-sharing, Uber
has been hit with court injunctions in Belgium, France, Germany,
the Netherlands and Spain for violating taxi licensing rules.
In December, South Korean prosecutors indicted Uber CEO
Travis Kalanick and the company's South Korean unit for
violating transport rules which require drivers and vehicles
used in taxi services to be licensed.
In January, the city of Seoul started offering rewards of up
to 1 million won ($929) for people who reported private or
rented car drivers providing transport through Uber.
One of the world's most highly valued venture-backed
start-ups worth at least $41 billion, Uber has faced regulatory
scrutiny and court injunctions from its earliest days in San
Francisco.
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)