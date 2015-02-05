SEOUL Feb 5 South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday rejected ride-sharing service provider Uber Technologies Inc's proposal for a new driver registration system, and said it would continue taking action to stop the ride service's operations.

The ministry issued a statement saying Uber was violating rules requiring drivers and vehicles used in taxi services to be licensed. It also denied reports that Uber was in negotiations for a new driver registration system.

Uber proposed on Wednesday a new registration system for its drivers in South Korea, seeking to overcome a ban on connecting passengers to private cars in Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)