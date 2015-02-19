(Corrects spelling in paragraph 1)
MADRID Feb 19 Uber Technologies Inc has
extended its UberEATS restaurant delivery service, already
operating in Los Angeles, to Barcelona, the online car ride
provider said on Thursday.
Worth more than $40 billion, Uber has been banned from
operating its ride service in Spain, South Korea, India and
France while it fights legal claims against alleged violations
including using unlicensed drivers.
The food delivery service, subject to fewer regulatory
restrictions than taxi-ride operations, will make use of its
already established network of users in Barcelona.
The ride service was briefly available in Madrid before the
legal case began.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day, editing by
David Evans)