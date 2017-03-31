(Corrects the date of the hearing mentioned in 2nd graf, which
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, March 31 The last thing the
ride-sharing company Uber wanted, as the company tries to defend
itself against Waymo's accusations that it obtained trade
secrets when it hired a former Waymo engineer, was a headline
revealing that the engineer plans to assert his Fifth Amendment
right against self-incrimination if he’s called to testify in
Waymo’s case.
At a closed-door hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Judge
William Alsup of San Francisco’s chambers, Uber lawyer Arturo
Gonzalez of Morrison & Foerster told the judge Uber counsel had
asked for a secret session “because of the adverse impact that
we think it would have on our client if there's a headline
tomorrow.”
That turned out to be exactly the wrong thing to say to
Judge Alsup, who informed Gonzalez, as well as Waymo lawyers
from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, that he would make the
entire transcript of the closed-door hearing public. (My Reuters
colleague, Dan Levine, obtained an early version of it.) Alsup
also warned Uber and Waymo that he’s not going to put up with
requests for secrecy just to save them from headlines they’d
rather not see.
"PUBLIC HAS A RIGHT TO SEE"
“There's going to be a lot of adverse headlines in this case
on both sides,” Judge Alsup said. That’s what happens, he said,
when companies go to court. “The public has a right to see what
we do. And I feel that so strongly,” Alsup said. “The U.S.
District Court is not a wholly owned subsidiary of Quinn Emanuel
or Morrison & Foerster or these two big companies. We belong to
the public.”
The headlines today did indeed reveal what happened at
Thursday’s hearing. Reuters reported that Judge Alsup said he
may grant Waymo’s motion for a preliminary injunction if the
Uber engineer refuses to testify about why, according to Waymo,
he took 14,000 confidential files with him when he left Waymo.
The New York Times offered the very headline Uber’s lawyers said
they feared: “Uber Executive Invokes Fifth Amendment, Seeking to
Avoid Potential Charges.”
As a result, if you are investor in Uber or in Waymo’s
parent, Alphabet, or if you’re a local government official
thinking about whether to allow Uber service in your town or if
you’re a customer of Uber or Google or even if you’re just
someone who’s interested in this case, you now know that Uber is
facing a serious strategic problem in its defense against
Waymo’s claims. You know Waymo has a decent shot at blocking
Uber from using any purportedly stolen technology while the case
is being litigated. You know that the engineer accused of
bringing Waymo files to Uber, Anthony Levandowski, has hired his
own lawyers and may not provide Uber the testimony it wants from
him.
All of that is important information. And all of it, as
Judge Alsup said, deserves to be public. Levandowski’s
prospective invocation of his Fifth Amendment rights is not
secret technology or proprietary data. It’s just something Uber
didn’t want you to know. For too many federal judges, that’s
reason enough to deprive you of access. But not for Judge Alsup,
a true believer in the public’s right to know what’s happening
in the courts their tax dollars pay for.
A TOUCHY ISSUE
Uber took the brunt of the judge’s criticism Thursday
because it had requested the closed hearing. The judge was not
at all happy that Uber and Levandowski chose to present a touchy
issue - how to produce documents in response to a previous order
from Judge Alsup without compromising Levandowski’s Fifth
Amendment rights – in a last-minute meeting in chambers, rather
than through formal briefing.
“Trying to get special pleading because you represent
somebody big and get an under-seal hearing so the public can't
hear it - that's not going to work,” the judge said. “If you
want to make a formal motion, you can make it.”
But Judge Alsup also called out Waymo, which, according to
Uber, demanded broad redactions in an Uber motion to compel
arbitration of Waymo’s trade secrets and California unfair
business practices claims. Uber has since filed an unredacted
version of its arbitration brief, which disclosed that Waymo has
been engaged since October in arbitration with Levandowski over
the thousands of documents the engineer supposedly stole from
Waymo.
Judge Alsup said that Waymo should have told him it was
arbitrating with Levandowski. He also said the company should
not have insisted its employment agreements with Levandowski be
kept secret. “If we're going to be in a public proceeding, 99
percent of (it) - 90 percent anyway - has got to be public,” he
said. “This employment agreement by Google, it's laughable that
you want to keep that under wraps. Just laughable.” (Waymo
lawyer Charles Verhoeven of Quinn Emanuel told the judge his
firm had not asked for redaction of the agreement.)
The judge said at the hearing that he expects to decide next
month whether to grant Uber’s motion to compel arbitration of
Waymo’s trade secrets claims against the company, in advance of
a May 4 hearing on Waymo’s preliminary injunction motion.
If he agrees with Uber that arbitration provisions in
Levandowski’s old employment contracts with Google require
arbitration of most of Waymo’s case against Uber, all of Judge
Alsup’s exhortations about the public’s right to know will be
for naught. As the judge himself said at Thursday’s hearing,
arbitration is confidential.
I, for one, am hoping Judge Alsup keeps that in mind when he
decides where this case should be heard.
