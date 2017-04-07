SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Uber Technologies Inc
on Friday said its self-driving sensor technology was
"fundamentally different" from Waymo's, denying that
confidential files allegedly stolen from Waymo ever made it onto
its servers, the latest salvo in a high-profile dispute between
the two technology rivals.
In a federal filing, the ride services company said its
self-driving technology was independently developed, and never
relied on Alphabet Inc-owned Waymo's confidential
files. The two companies locked in litigation are both vying to
be the first to bring autonomous vehicles to the public.
