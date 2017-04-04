April 4 An Uber executive at the center of a
high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo
self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal
investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret
theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing.
Waymo sued ride services company Uber Technologies Inc
earlier this year, alleging that a former Waymo executive,
Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 confidential
documents before leaving the company to subsequently join Uber.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Levandowski's lawyer said the
executive was asserting his constitutional right against self
incrimination to protect himself in the event of any future
criminal probe.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)