BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Uber will appeal a judge's order rejecting its attempt to arbitrate a high profile trade secrets lawsuit against Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit, according to a court filing on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup last week ruled that Waymo's lawsuit should not be heard in a private forum, and instead should continue to be litigated in San Francisco federal court. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC