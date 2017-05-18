SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Uber will appeal a judge's order rejecting its attempt to arbitrate a high profile trade secrets lawsuit against Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit, according to a court filing on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup last week ruled that Waymo's lawsuit should not be heard in a private forum, and instead should continue to be litigated in San Francisco federal court. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)