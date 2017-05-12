(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK May 12 Uber’s legal strategy to ward
off a trade secrets suit by Waymo backfired spectacularly on
Thursday night.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco denied
Uber’s motion to send the Alphabet subsidiary’s case to
arbitration. But that’s not all.
The judge also referred Waymo’s claims that Uber
misappropriated its self-driving technology to the U.S.
Attorney’s office, based on an evidentiary record the judge
(uncharacteristically) kept under seal, and partially granted
Waymo’s bid for a preliminary injunction to stop Uber from using
its tech.
That order is not publicly available, and Judge Alsup styled
it as a grant of provisional relief rather than an injunction.
But assuming that he applied the exacting likelihood-of-success
standard to Waymo’s evidence that Uber misappropriated trade
secrets, Thursday night’s rulings mean Uber is now stuck
litigating in front of a judge who thinks Waymo has a quite
convincing case.
And what’s more, Judge Alsup's 10-page decision to keep the
Waymo suit out of arbitration contains hints that the judge is
skeptical of tactics used by Uber’s lawyers at Morrison &
Foerster and Boies Schiller Flexner.
The judge’s squeamishness about Uber’s litigation
gamesmanship is nowhere near the top of the company’s long list
of legal problems, which already includes a criminal
investigation of its alleged use of software to help drivers
evade transportation regulators as well as this case and class
actions by drivers and passengers.
But the Waymo suit isn’t the first time Uber’s aggressive
litigation style has played badly with a federal judge. So as
Uber and Waymo battle over what will doubtless be one of the
most important technological developments of the next decade,
it’s worth taking a look at how the company ticked off the judge
presiding over the fight.
The most obvious clue comes from the last substantive
paragraph in Judge Alsup’s opinion. As the judge explained, the
theme of Uber’s motion to send this case to arbitration was an
assertion that Waymo and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan were using litigation trickery to keep their suit in
the public forum of federal court instead.
Waymo’s claims centered on technology allegedly stolen by a
Google engineer, Anthony Levandowski, who was the longtime head
of Google’s self-driving tech team. (Levandowski left Google to
start up a self-driving truck company that was later acquired by
Uber.)
Levandowski had signed two Google employment agreements
requiring arbitration of any disputes he had with the company.
According to Uber, those arbitration agreements should have
compelled Waymo to arbitrate its trade secrets case against Uber
– but Waymo deliberately omitted naming Levandowski as a
defendant in the suit in order to keep the case in federal
court.
"UNWARRANTED" ACCUSATIONS
As Judge Alsup recounted in Thursday’s opinion, Uber alleged
that Waymo used “’artful’ or ‘tactical’ pleading to evade its
arbitration obligations.” Those words aren’t necessarily
derogatory and might even be considered lawyerly compliments.
But Judge Alsup read them as implicit accusations – and found
them to be “unwarranted.”
Waymo, according to the judge, had behaved with propriety.
The company had, in fact, honored its arbitration agreement with
Levandowski by bringing arbitration claims against its former
employee.
Its decision to assert a separate case against Uber in
federal court “was not only reasonable but also the only course
available, since Waymo had no arbitration agreement” with Uber,
said Alsup, who elsewhere in the opinion said Waymo had
“dutifully” gone to arbitration against Levandowski.
By contrast, the judge said Uber lawyers had behaved
“unfairly” when they cited supporting precedent for the first
time in a reply brief.
Judge Alsup also wasn’t happy with Uber’s too-clever-by-half
explanation for why the leading California case on arbitration
and equitable estoppel – which, as Alsup concluded, was not
necessarily good precedent for Uber – did not mention a San Jose
federal court decision that Uber considered great support for
its argument to compel arbitration.
Uber’s lawyers, according to Judge Alsup, said in a footnote
that the California decision did not contradict “the holding and
rationale” of the federal-court opinion. What they didn’t say,
according to the judge, was that the California case could not
have discussed the federal finding because the federal case
wasn’t decided until about two weeks after the state opinion.
These are subtle criticisms, to be sure, but in combination
with the judge’s pointed defense of Waymo’s pleadings, they’re
not a good portent for Uber. In a high-stakes case like this
one, you just don’t want the judge to think your side is unfair
and sneaky and the other side is dutiful and honorable.
In a statement responding to a detailed email request for
comment, an Uber spokesperson said, “It is unfortunate that
Waymo will be permitted to avoid abiding by the arbitration
promise it requires its employees to make. We remain confident
in our case and welcome the chance to talk about our
independently developed technology in any forum."
