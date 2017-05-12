BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.
Uber had argued that an arbitrator, not a jury, should decide the merits of Waymo's February lawsuit alleging that a key engineer had stolen trade secrets from Waymo and brought them to Uber. Unlike court proceedings, which are largely conducted in public, arbitrations take place behind closed doors. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.