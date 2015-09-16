By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, Sept 16
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Hundreds of taxis from across
Europe jammed central Brussels on Wednesday in protest against
the driver-hailing app Uber, closing tunnels and disrupting
commuters' journeys.
Taxis drove slowly through the Belgian capital towards
Schuman roundabout, which houses the European Union
institutions, stopping at major intersections on the way and
blocking two main routes.
Transport union FGTB-UBT said about 1,200 taxis, hailing
from France, Britain, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal, took part
in the protest. Police said there were around 400.
Since its launch in Europe four years ago, the U.S. start-up
Uber has drawn the ire of traditional taxi drivers and faced
court injunctions in several countries, including Spain,
Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Taxi drivers say Uber circumvents local regulations on
safety, tax and licensing.
"They (Uber) pay no charges, they have no social security,
they are not even insured for transporting people," said Paris
taxi driver Ben Deniro.
Cabbies drove with banners saying "This is not an illegal
taxi" and "No to the 'uberisation' of our profession" on their
vehicles.
Two weeks ago Uber launched its licensed service UberX in
Brussels, although it said it did not plan on suspending its
unlicensed service UberPOP as it has done in Paris.
"Uber is about keeping cities moving - connecting people to
safe, reliable and affordable transport at the tap of a button.
These threats, by a small number of taxi drivers, only underline
why people are increasingly choosing alternatives like Uber,"
said a spokesman for the company.
A survey published on Tuesday, conducted by Belgian
newspaper La Libre, pollster Dedicated and public broadcaster
RTBF, showed that only 7 percent of Belgians were in favour of
banning Uber.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alison Williams)