BRUSSELS Oct 13 Uber Technologies Inc
, the company behind the popular ride-hailing service,
said on Tuesday it would suspend its unlicensed UberPOP service
in Brussels after a court ordered it shut down.
As in many other cities, established taxi drivers protested
against the 2014 arrival in Brussels of UberPOP, which relies on
non-professional drivers using their own vehicles.
In September, a Belgian court ordered the group to stop the
UberPOP service after a complaint by taxi operator Taxis Verts.
"While we are still planning to appeal, an appeal would not
suspend the verdict," Uber Belgium's general manager Filip
Nuytemans told Reuters, adding that the service would be
suspended late on Wednesday.
The company will now concentrate on building up its more
expensive UberX service, which uses professionally licensed
drivers.
"We have more than 50,000 Uber users in Brussels, who now
only will be able to use UberX, a service that has only recently
been launched," Nuytemans said. "We hope to let UberX grow as
quickly as possible."
Some 1,000 Brussels drivers had used their cars to chauffeur
passengers through UberPOP. By contrast, drivers on the UberX
service, launched in Brussels in early September, number only in
the dozens.
Uber has faced numerous lawsuits and protests by
conventional taxi companies who see the service, which operates
through an app, as unfair competition. Taxi drivers typically
have to pay for a taxi licence and clear certain checks.
Uber, which has financial backers such as Goldman Sachs
, Google and venture funds Benchmark and Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, has also seen its UberPOP service
outlawed in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
